Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

Chandigarh, June 23

Scenes similar to the popular web series ‘Mirzapur’ unfolded on the streets of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning as violence broke out between two groups over a land dispute.

The clash took place on the Pilibhit bypass in the Izzatnagar area.

This isn't Mirzapur Season 3 shooting. But actual crime scene from Bareilly, UP. Two groups of Aditya Upadhyay & Rajeev Rana open fire at each other. JCB set on fire. Aditya Upadhyay, his son Aviral Upadhyay are arrested, others are yet to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/U6DI3bf8J5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 22, 2024

A video of the incident that led to injury to a person walking on the roof of a nearby house went viral.

The main accused have been identified as Rajiv Rana and Aditya Upadhyay.

According to the police, the dispute started as a verbal argument between the two over a piece of land near Upadhyay’s marble shop. However, the situation rapidly escalated when one of the accused, accompanied by 40-50 associates, set two JCB machines parked near the disputed land on fire. Following this, firing began between the two parties.

Police force, along with a fire brigade, promptly arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames. Unfortunately, by the time authorities reached the place, both parties had fled the area.

Raids were conducted to arrest the accused. Upadhyay and his son Aviral were arrested, and a gun was recovered from them. The search for the remaining accused is on, the Circle Officer said.

Seven policemen were suspended for negligence, Senior Superintendent of Police Bareilly Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said.

The suspended officers are Station House Officer of Izzatnagar Police Station Jaishankar Singh, Sub Inspector Rajiv Prakash, Head Constable Yogesh and Constables Sunny Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Rajkumar and Ajay Tomar.

