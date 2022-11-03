Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married; post romantic video

Chandigarh, November 3
As videos showcased romantic moments of former Miss Puerto Rico and former Miss Argentina, it was known to all the two beauties are together.
The video also shows Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentina take romantic walks on the beach as they cuddles, and then was the sweet proposal.
The two met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand. The duo represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the beauty pageant. The two beauty queens were inseparable ever since.
In an Instagram post, Fabiana wrote in Spanish, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we're opening up the doors to you on a special day." Her caption mentioned a date of 28/10/22 and a heart and ring emoji.
The video have over 3 million views on Instagram.
Fans and celebrities have congratulated the happy couple on their wedding.
