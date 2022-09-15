Mobile thief left hanging outside moving train after passengers pull him through window bars, see dramatic video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 15

Crowded places including railway stations, bus stops and train compartments are best places suited for robbers to conduct their act. Keeping in mind the fact, authorities often display sign boards stating that people should remain cautious of being robbed at such places. Many muggers often try to snatch belongings of people travelling by train. The video of one such attempt has been doing the rounds on internet where a thief, who tried to snatch mobile phone through the window bars of a moving train, ended up dangling outside the train with his hands pulled up by the passengers who foiled the bid.

The video of the dramatic act has been shared on Twitter where the snatcher travelled hanging outside the window of the train for few kilometres. The thief could be seen pleading passengers to release him.

Bad day for this thief.

He was trying to snatch mobile but caught in the hands of The Family man 🤣😂 in Samastipur-Katihar Passenger Train

Later he was handed over to Police#Begusarai #Bihar #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/myS1CY7tXK — Dhiren Patel (@DhirenP66827872) September 15, 2022

The video is said to be from Bihar’s Begusarai.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 41,000 views. Netizens are divide over the treatment given to the thief. Some called it reward of karma while others regarded it as a heartless punishment.

