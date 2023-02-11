Model who funded her campaign by selling bold pictures on adult online platform wins mayoral polls in Ecuador

Chandigarh, February 11
Where there's a will, there's a way. Model Maria Fernanda Vargas has become the first woman to win the mayoral polls in Simon Bolivar in Ecuador.
Fernanda had funded her campaign by selling bold pictures on adult online platform in order to help finance her political campaign.
She holds a degree in journalism from the state university of Milagro and owns a beauty salon.
As per reports, she registered a stunning victory in an Ecuadorian local election scoring almost 50 per cent of possible votes. In a post, she wrote, “The first woman to win the Mayor of Simon Bolivar. Thanks to your willingness expressed at the ballot boxes, I became the First Woman Mayor and the most voted in the history of Simon Bolivar. Thank You for being part of this historic process”.
While expressing her win, she wrote in the caption, “This is without rest. This is our fight. Our priority is our people and we are working tirelessly for a better Simon Bolivar.”
She further added, “Every day we are more, much more and we are ready to take on the challenge”.
In an interview, the model informed the reporters that she became a member of the adult platform to back her political dreams. Maria Fernanda Vargas who is popularly known as Mafer left modelling to become Mayor.
