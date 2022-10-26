Mohammed Azharuddin clarifies it is not UK PM Rishi Sunak in viral Virat Kohli-Nehra photo; gets trolled brutally

Chandigarh, October 26
A picture of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra has gone viral online.
The picture was circulated widely owing to Nehra's resemblance to newly-elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
India’s former captain Mohammed Azharuddin, however, clarified that the picture has Kohli and Nehra in it. "The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1 Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp".
The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 25, 2022
Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/F00QKZhTg9
He added that the picture doesn't have Sunak "as being circulated on WhatsApp".
He was brutally trolled. A user wrote, "Sarcasm ka naam suna ha Azhar Bhai?"
Sarcasm ka naam suna ha Azhar Bhai 😅— naved (@naveedafsar3) October 25, 2022
Ajju bhai don't fall for WhatsApp University forwards..— Mu7ammed Ⓜ️ (@TrulyElectrik) October 25, 2022
Bhaijaan that's a joke...— Chacha Chaudhary (@ChaudharyUncle) October 25, 2022
UK new PM can be seen here with Rishabh Pant :P pic.twitter.com/EQUr2vViyq— Rohit Yadav (@RohitnVicky) October 25, 2022
