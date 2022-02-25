‘Mom, Dad, I love you’; Ukrainian soldier shares heartfelt message for parents amid Russian invasion

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

Ukraine is under heavy attack and full scale invasion, launched by Russia. Soldiers and residents of Ukraine are on the brink of breaking down, physically and emotionally.

A saddening video of a Ukraine soldier has gone viral, where he has recorded a video message for his parents, amid ongoing fight. "Mom, Dad, I love you," the soldier says in a viral video, circulating on different social media platforms. "We are under intense bombardment, it is our turn to leave", he added while signing off.

A video of a Ukrainian soldier after the shelling appeared on social networks

Mom, Dad, I love you."



#UkraineRussiaCrisis #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Itz413EhHU — fazil Mir (@Fazilmir900) February 24, 2022

Users on social expressed their concern over the released video. People started pouring prayers and wishes in favour of Ukraine.

Oh God have mercy — anitah shanny (@anitah_shanny) February 24, 2022

I WILL PRAY FOR YOU ALL!!!! — ︎ ︎kyungsoo deprived (@dksjcns) February 24, 2022

Man, I really have zero faith in humanity. This is so heartbreaking — Jean (@JeanJuegaa) February 24, 2022

Amid Russia’s intrusion and escalating war, Ukraine has been left with no choice but to teach war techniques to its nationals.

The defence ministry of Ukraine took to social media, urging the citizens to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier. Molotov cocktails are petrol bombs which are comparatively easy to make.

Earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy categorically conveyed that the world has left them alone in war zone and now the residents should take up arms to defend the nation from the unprecedented attack. He also assured citizens that they will be provided with weapons if they voluntarily wish to fight.

#ukraine crisis