‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender

Chandigarh, March 2
A sentimental appeal made by the daughter of a Naxalite Zonal Commander, Suresh Singh Munda, made him surrender before CRPF IG, on Tuesday. Suresh had been active in forests of Kolhan-Podahat in Jharkhand for quite some time now, a Hindi newspaper reported.
A bounty of ten lakh rupees was upon Suresh. He said that he used to get letters from his daughter repeatedly in forest and she insisted that I should lead life of a common man. “Baba, when I was born, you were on the run. Maa too left for her heavenly abode, when I was too young. I want to see you. Please do surrender,” Suresh quoted one of the letters.
The daughter while talking to Dainik Bhaskar said, “Even though my father is a Naxalite, I will be a Police officer in future. I want to bring all those people into mainstream who got deviated from correct path due to whatsoever reasons”
Suresh on the whole event said, “Today I am surrendering and my daughter has tears in her eyes.”
Another Naxalite Lodra Lohara, with two lakh bounty upon him, also surrendered along Suresh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately
Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka by 6 pm local ti...
Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students
'We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secur...
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home
Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country