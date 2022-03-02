‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

A sentimental appeal made by the daughter of a Naxalite Zonal Commander, Suresh Singh Munda, made him surrender before CRPF IG, on Tuesday. Suresh had been active in forests of Kolhan-Podahat in Jharkhand for quite some time now, a Hindi newspaper reported.

A bounty of ten lakh rupees was upon Suresh. He said that he used to get letters from his daughter repeatedly in forest and she insisted that I should lead life of a common man. “Baba, when I was born, you were on the run. Maa too left for her heavenly abode, when I was too young. I want to see you. Please do surrender,” Suresh quoted one of the letters.

The daughter while talking to Dainik Bhaskar said, “Even though my father is a Naxalite, I will be a Police officer in future. I want to bring all those people into mainstream who got deviated from correct path due to whatsoever reasons”

Suresh on the whole event said, “Today I am surrendering and my daughter has tears in her eyes.”

Another Naxalite Lodra Lohara, with two lakh bounty upon him, also surrendered along Suresh.