Moments after Queen’s demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

A double rainbow was also spotted over the Buckingham Palace

A cloud formation resembling Queen Elizabeth II and file photo of Her Majesty.

Chandigarh, September 11

Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 in Scotland on September 8. She reigned for 70 years.

As the world mourned her death, a golden cloud formation in the shape of the Queen’s head was reportedly spotted over a town in the UK.

The Independent reported that a British mother Leanne Bethell captured pictures of the unbelievable formation in A4169 in Telford, Shropshire. 

Leanne said her daughter Lacey was the first one to point out the formation. Her daughter said “Oh my God” repeatedly as she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting,” Leanne said. “She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the Queen – so I had to pull over and take some pictures,” she added. 

The shape of the cloud resembled that of the monarch with her iconic hat as sunlight shone behind it.

A double rainbow was also seen over the Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon after the royal family confirmed the news of the Queen’s demise.

Social media was flooded with pictures of the rainbows with people bidding their farewell to Her Majesty.

A Twitter user wrote, “The rainbow at Windsor Castle made me cry. The rainbow Queen sent us a sign.”

Another said, “A rainbow breaks out, as the Union Jack is lowered to half-mast at Windsor tonight. A remarkable image. Farewell, Ma'am.”

 

