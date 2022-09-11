Moments after Queen’s demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 in Scotland on September 8. She reigned for 70 years.

As the world mourned her death, a golden cloud formation in the shape of the Queen’s head was reportedly spotted over a town in the UK.

The Independent reported that a British mother Leanne Bethell captured pictures of the unbelievable formation in A4169 in Telford, Shropshire.

Leanne said her daughter Lacey was the first one to point out the formation. Her daughter said “Oh my God” repeatedly as she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting,” Leanne said. “She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the Queen – so I had to pull over and take some pictures,” she added.

The shape of the cloud resembled that of the monarch with her iconic hat as sunlight shone behind it.

Queen Elizabeth spotted in the clouds.



What a photo 🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/9AxJZlJknv — airborne assault services (@Wayne57072607) September 8, 2022

A double rainbow was also seen over the Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon after the royal family confirmed the news of the Queen’s demise.

Social media was flooded with pictures of the rainbows with people bidding their farewell to Her Majesty.

A double rainbow today over Buckingham Palace ❤️ They say a double rainbow symbolizes a transformation in life and when it appears after someone passes it is a gateway to heaven. Rest In Peace #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/uXhdjYHTUQ — Jennifer Valentyne (@JennValentyne) September 8, 2022

Rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as crowds gather to honor Elizabeth.



No matter how much earthly powers try to claim it, it is still God’s symbol and he places it where he will. pic.twitter.com/O2jqSWM8VA — Megan Basham (@megbasham) September 8, 2022

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

Skies clearing over Buckingham Palace with the arrival of a double rainbow. Call me a sentimental fool but it looks like the sign of a heavenly reunion. pic.twitter.com/ywEy6dKDJP — Crystal (@giggleandhugs) September 8, 2022

A final goodbye to her people from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II - a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace and a single one over Windsor Castle.



I'd like to think the faint one over Buckingham was Prince Philip, waiting for her.💕💕#QueenElizabeth #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/2BTtNjonkl — American BRF Fan (@American_RF_Fan) September 8, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, “The rainbow at Windsor Castle made me cry. The rainbow Queen sent us a sign.”

Another said, “A rainbow breaks out, as the Union Jack is lowered to half-mast at Windsor tonight. A remarkable image. Farewell, Ma'am.”