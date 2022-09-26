Mona Lisa is given desi names and attires from India; Leonardo da Vinci's creation becomes 'Shona Lisa', 'Mona Tai', 'Lisa Ben' and more

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 26

Desis have draped Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece Mona Lisa in a sari and parody makers had a field day.

Regarded as one of the most valuable paintings in the world, Mona Lisa was given an Indian makeover by a fabric company and her different Indian avatars went viral.

Originally shared by ReshaWeaves as part of their online campaign, Mona Lisa was put in various Indian weaves from across the country.

The creative campaign presented Mona Lisa in different regional saris while also giving her local names.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the campaign presented ‘Mona in Six Yards Across India’. It showcased 'stories from Mona's sari diaries of her trip to India'.

The first post presented 'Shona Lisa' dressed in a lavish Murshidabad silk sari along with accessories and a big red bindi, typical of Hindu Bengali brides.

Following her was 'Maharani Lisa' from Rajasthan. She was so much in awe of the land of kings that she dressed like a queen herself.

Representations from Kerala, Maharashtra and South Delhi were 'Lisa Mol', 'Lisa Tai' and 'Lisa Mausi' respectively.

While 'Lisa Tai' was decked in a Paithani sari and a nose ring, 'Lisa Mausi' donned sunglasses, a handbag and an iPhone.

Following 'Lisa Mausi' was 'Lisa Bomma' from Telangana.

'Lisa Devi' from Bihar sporting a big red bindi followed next while 'Lisa Ben' from Gujarat wearing bangles and silver jewellery stole the show.

The interpretations were a hit amongst netizens and the Internet demanded more Mona Lisa images reimagined from other states.

A Twitter user commented, “The creativity is dead amazing," while another called the campaign the “best thing on the internet.”

A third user wrote, “The fact that every attire and getup is different and yet so beautiful.”

Hope Leonarda da Vinci is happy with Mona Lisa's Indian makeover.

