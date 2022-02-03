Mother throws her three-year-old daughter in bear's den in terrifying video

Chandigarh, February 3
A terrifying video showing a mother dropping her three-year-old daughter in a bear’s den at a zoo in Uzbekistan
The shocking video from Tashkent Zoo showed the mother dangling her child over the railings before dropping her down. According to the New York Post, horrified onlookers watched helplessly as the child landed in a trench about 16-feet below, right into the brown bear's den.
Have You Seen This?#Tashkent, #Uzbekistan— Geovanni Villafañe (@RezZureKtedPoeT) January 31, 2022
A girl survives after her mom recklessly placed her child over the security fence and she fell into a bear sanctuary at #TashkentZoo. The brown bear #Zuzu, slowly approached the girl, sniffed and walked away. pic.twitter.com/dXCZwo8YVa
The bear was in the enclosure and it went up to the girl and sniffed her after she fell down, say witnesses. After sniffing the child, the bear moved away and did not hurt her.
The zookeepers managed to lure the animal into an indoor part of the den and rescued the girl. The video shows the zookeepers entering the enclosure and carrying the girl away.
According to the Daily Mail, the mother - who has not been named - was detained and charged with attempt to murder. Her daughter was hospitalised with a head injury.
