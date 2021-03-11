Mother’s Day special: Pilot mom travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see adorable video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

There is no dearth of heartfelt videos on social media, especially when it comes to reflecting mother-son bond. In the course, IndiGo airline has shared a heartwarming video, where a pilot mother travelled as a passenger in a flight operated by her son.

The 24-year-old pilot announced on flight microphones that he has travelled with his mother as a passenger for 24 years of his life but now on the occasion of Mother’s Day, he would be operating the flight, with his mother as passenger. The pilot son referred the gesture as ‘homage’ to his mother.

“What’s better than a mother-son pilot duo on Mother’s Day. Note: The son was operating the flight and the mother travelled as a passenger,” the post by airline reads.

In the video uploaded by IndiGo airline, the pilot son presents a bouquet to his mother while kissing and hugging her.

After being shared, the video is going viral across social media platforms. Netizens are calling it the best gift given to a mother.