Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

Disgruntled over low price of garlic, MP farmer protests by dancing around his garlic, which he scattered on the road.

The farmer came to Ratlam Mandi to sell his garlic on Tuesday. The crop was being sold from Rs 1000 to 4000 per quintal in the Mandi but the rate suddenly plunged to Rs 300 per quintal when this farmer came to sell his crop. Upon getting aware of the rate, the farmer first cries and then calls drummer who was passing through Mandi.

Much to everyone’s surprise, he started dancing while drummer was beating his drum. He found this as unique way to display his despair.

As per the sources, rate of garlic in Mandi across MP are fickle, hence farmers are facing heavy loss.