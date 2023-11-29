MS Dhoni spotted driving a swanky Mercedes, you already know the car’s number

Chandigarh, November 29
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is once again in limelight and this time not for his cricketing game, but for his automobile love.
A video shared by Dhoni’s tennis partner Sumeet Kumjar Bajaj surfaced on social media, which captured the cricketing legend behind the wheel of an elegant black Mercedes G class car in Ranchi.
Known for his love of cars and bikes, Dhoni’s passion is a frequent highlight on social media, showcasing him riding vintage bikes or cruising in swanky cars. Notably, the Mercedes car he was driving bore the registration number 0007, a symbolic choice echoing the No. 7 jersey he has donned throughout his illustrious cricketing career.
