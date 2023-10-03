 MS Dhoni leaves fans gushing with his new hairstyle, Bollywood stars also react : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • MS Dhoni leaves fans gushing with his new hairstyle, Bollywood stars also react

MS Dhoni leaves fans gushing with his new hairstyle, Bollywood stars also react

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni leaves fans gushing with his new hairstyle, Bollywood stars also react

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet again courting headlines with his new hairstyle. Photo Credit: Instagram/Aalim Hakim



ANI

Mumbai, October 3

Known to draw eyeballs with literally everything he does, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet again courting headlines with his new hairstyle and his fans simply can't stop gushing over it.

On Tuesday morning, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of MS Dhoni and tagged it with a message that read, “Amazing opportunity to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

He captioned the post as “Yessss!!! It’s our Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair. We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short... That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long. We both promised each other that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it. In the pictures, MSD could be seen in his new long-haired look, complimenting it with a black t-shirt and a pair of matching black shades.

“I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai’s long hair. We decided to create an all-new texture and colour for the hair. I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai. So here I am sharing some images that I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film. Always a pleasure to work with him,” he added.

Soon after the celebrity hairstylist shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Wowwww Aaaaalim Bhai! Looks Fab!.”

Anil Kapoor commented, “He’s looking great aalim .. great haircut and the aalim touch.”

Ranveer Singh dropped a red heart emoticon.

A user wrote, “That vintage look.”

A talismanic wicket-keeper batsman, who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool' while turning out in national colours, Dhoni led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61. These numbers, combined with the trophies he has won, makes him India's most successful captain ever. In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Suffice it to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all. His success at the international level spilled over to franchise cricket as well. He represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni won five IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

Despite the immense responsibility as a captain, Dhoni's batting was not affected a bit while playing for his franchises as well. In 250 IPL matches, he has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92. He has scored 24 half-centuries, with the best score of 84*. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history.  

#Bollywood #Cricket #Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

2
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

3
Delhi

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

4
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

5
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

6
Trending

Video: Obstruction on Vande Bharat tracks; loco pilot pulls brakes, averts accident

7
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

8
Himachal

Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

9
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week appearance garners mixed reactions

10
Entertainment

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Virat Kohli's unexpected return to Mumbai fuels buzz

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10: Report

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...

Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors in Delhi-NCR

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Tremors also felt in other parts of north India, including C...

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

Aamir Khan joins forces with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santosh...


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala