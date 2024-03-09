Mukesh Ambani stopped traffic on Mumbai busy streets to propose Nita Ambani; Read how their love story unfolded

Chandigarh, March 9
A timeless love story unfolded decades ago amidst honks and shouts on Mumbai’s streets, that continues to inspire.
Recalling the moment, Mukesh Ambani said that Nita was really the first girl. A few meetings later, he had pretty much made up his mind that this was it, she was going to be his life partner.
Mukesh added, it was during a drive through the traffic of Peddar Road that he seized the opportunity, popping the question to Nita in the car.
She was initially taken aback. Eventually, Nita said yes.
However, their love story wasn’t merely confined to a chance encounter. Nita, a former professional Bharatanatyam dancer, first caught the eye of Mukesh’s father Dhirubhai Ambani at a dance recital. He asked her to meet his elder son Mukesh.
What followed was a series of meetings where Mukesh’s humility and down-to-earth demeanour impressed Nita. Before long, Mukesh found himself proposing to Nita, igniting a love story that would withstand the tests of time.
Yet, she had her conditions. Nita asked Mukesh if she could continue working even after marriage. He accepted her request. Thus, Nita started working within the Reliance Group as the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and as a director of Reliance Industries.
