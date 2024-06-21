Mumbai boss fines late employees Rs 200, and guess what, he ends up paying Rs 1,000 by month end

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 21

Kaushal Shah, the founder of Evor Beauty in Mumbai, found himself in an ironic twist after implementing a new punctuality policy at his company’s office.

Shah introduced a rule requiring employees to be at work by 9:30 am, with a fine of Rs 200 for late arrivals. However, Shah himself ended up paying Rs 1,000 in fines for being late five times.

Last week,



To increase the productivity in office,



I made a strict rule for everyone to be in the office by 9:30 am (earlier we used to come by 10-11)



and if we‘re late, we pay Rs.200 as penalty.



This is me paying it for the 5th time🫠 pic.twitter.com/4qYi6kTP17 — Kaushal (@_kaushalshah) June 19, 2024

He shared his experience on the social media platform X, revealing how the policy backfired on him.

‘Last week, to increase the productivity in office, I made a strict rule for everyone to be in the office by 9:30 am (earlier we used to come by 10-11) and if we’re late, we pay Rs.200 as penalty. This is me paying for the 5th time,’ Shah wrote.

His post quickly went viral, starting a debate about strict workplace policies and the challenges of adhering to them at all levels of an organisation.

Responding to the buzz, Shah clarified his intentions in the comment section, addressing concerns and misunderstandings about the policy. He said that, ‘it seems my intention behind this post was misunderstood. I shared that tweet to emphasise an important principle for founders and leaders: if you establish a rule for your employees, you must be the first to follow it.’

Shah added, ‘As for the concern about paying the penalty to my own UPI wallet, please note that I have created a separate UPI Lite account specifically as a team fund. The money collected is used solely for team activities and benefits, such as dining and other team events. I appreciate the feedback and hope this clarifies my intentions.’

