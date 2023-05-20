Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

Chandigarh, May 20
We come across several incidents where police across the country chalk out plans which are unconventional to nab miscreants. In a fresh testimony, cops in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal disguised themselves as ‘Baaratis’ to apprehend a person who had allegedly robbed Rs 50 lakh from a house in Worli and was on the run for last 15 months.
In a wedding that was held in a village, officers of Mumbai’s Dadar police station dressed up as ‘Baraatis’ to nab the accused as they learnt latter was going to attend the wedding event.
Cops tracked the movement of accused, Vinod Devkar’s, relatives and ultimately managed to nab him, who was there to attend his niece’s marriage.
Devkar was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded to police custody till May 22, as per a report in Hindustan Times.
