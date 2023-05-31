Mumbai Police has a MS Dhoni reference over their ‘action time’ while keeping eyes on target

Chandigarh, May 31
Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday drew parallels with CSK skipper Mahindra Singh Dhoni while comparing flamboyant cricketer’s swift reaction behind the stumps with their action time.
Sharing two frames— one of Dhoni stumping out a batsman and another of a car being detected by a police camera— official handle of Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, “MSD or MTP- neither miss.”
MSD or MTP- neither miss. #EyeOnTarget #IPLFinal #CSKVsGT pic.twitter.com/M4m18GK8Sf— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 30, 2023
Of late, police across the country have been adopting unconventional ways to convey their messages effectively.
