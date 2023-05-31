Mumbai Police has a MS Dhoni reference over their ‘action time’ while keeping eyes on target

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday drew parallels with CSK skipper Mahindra Singh Dhoni while comparing flamboyant cricketer’s swift reaction behind the stumps with their action time.

Sharing two frames— one of Dhoni stumping out a batsman and another of a car being detected by a police camera— official handle of Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, “MSD or MTP- neither miss.”

Of late, police across the country have been adopting unconventional ways to convey their messages effectively.

