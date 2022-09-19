Mumbai teenager cuts 21 birthday cakes with sword on city street; booked under Arms Act

Mumbai, September 19
Cutting his birthday cake with a sword on a city street proved costly for a Mumbai boy.
The 17-year-old boy was booked for allegedly cutting 21 cakes with a sword while celebrating his birthday on a crowded street in the western suburb of Borivali here, police said on Monday.
A video of the incident which took place on Friday surfaced on social media, following which the offence was registered on Sunday, an official from MHB police station said.
The video shows the boy cutting cakes with a sword along with his friends, he said.
A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Hearse carrying queen’s coffin on its way to Windsor Castle, her final resting place
Congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders...
Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party
I consulted my party members who all agreed that if we want ...
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand
Much will now depend on the forensic analysis of the phones ...
High Commission condemns violence against Indian community in Leicester, seeks action against culprits
A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershir...