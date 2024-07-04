Mumbai Westside store offers shelter to stray dog during rain; as video goes viral, Ratan Tata receives praise

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 4

Last week, actor and blogger Aditi Khinchi posted a video on her Instagram handle that showed a Westside store — a Tata enterprise — offering refuge to a stray dog during heavy rain in Mumbai. She even praised Ratan Tata for his compassion towards dogs.

The video caption read: “Today I saw this doggo sitting peacefully at @westsidestores in my city while it was raining and I was surprised because it’s not very common here. No one allows dogs or cats to take shelter in their showrooms.”

Ratan Tata, a renowned industrialist, is known for his love for animals, particularly dogs, and has often made headlines for the way he treats stray animals.

Her post further read: “Then I realised that it’s TATA Enterprises and who owns it 🤎 @ratantata sir thanks so much 🤎 thanks to the staff who was so kind to give shelter to this dog during heavy rain fall ✨ Kindness still exists ❤️”

With about 1 lakh likes, the video garnered many reactions Internet users. One of the Instagram users wrote: “I hope many stores open their hearts for strays in India.. this is a step towards kindness. I pray that our public becomes more open minded towards such things. A change for giving strays a peaceful shelter is much needed in India.”

While another commented: “I woke up, I scrolled, I saw, I smiled and I appreciated”

