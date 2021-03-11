'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 7

Delhi government teacher, Manu Gulati, recently went viral for grooving with her student in class on Haryanvi song. She was seen matching steps with her student in what she called role-reversal (as she was being taught how to dance by her student). Manu is again in news for sharing a heartwarming apology note by one of her students.

The note that Manu shared on her Twitter was actually part of an English lesson. Manu gave an assignment to her students to write a ‘sorry note’ assuming a hypothetical situation where they need to apologise to someone. In the course, one of her students assumed himself to be an army officer and wrote an apology letter seeking forgiveness from his mother for not attending sister’s wedding.

Manu found the note so profound that she couldn’t resist sharing it on Twitter. “Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. ‘My duty is my priority.’ Salute to army personnels,” Manu writes in her tweet.

As soon as the tweet went viral, twitterati poured their heartfelt reactions to hail student’s work.

