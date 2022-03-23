‘My inner protest to sirens, bombs, murders, war’: Ukrainian pianist playing amid bomb sirens can give you goosebumps

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

Ukraine is going through really hard times, as Russian forces are progressing inwards with perpetual shelling and missile attacks. Nationals of Ukraine are compelled to take refuge in bomb shelters.

Amid this pandemonium, a viral video can give goosebumps to the viewers. In the video, a Ukrainian citizen can be seen playing a piano outside Lviv railway station, as blaring sound of bomb sirens chime in the city.

As hapless citizens entangled in war are being urged by police to take refuge in bomb shelter, the pianist keeps playing his piano.

The video captured by photojournalist John Stanmeyer showed Ukrainian pianist Alex playing louder against the air raid warning. The video has been uploaded on Instagram by account named alexpian_official. “My inner protest to sirens, bombs, murders, war,” the caption reads.

The music he plays is Hans Zimmer’s‘Time’, the original sound score from Christopher Nolan’s directorial‘Inception’. As he proceeds in his music, another person joins in to play few chords.

The video has left social media grieved and people are hailing the courage and vigour of pianist.