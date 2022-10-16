‘My marks haven’t reduced, they are finding their course’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s narrative to justify rupee dive against dollar triggers laugh riot on Twitter

Chandigarh, October 16
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘bizarre’ statement over falling of rupee against dollar at a press conference in United States has been serving as fodder for the memes as Netizens, besides opposition political parties, have lapped up the issue calling her statement ‘absurd’.
Sitharaman, who is currently in the United States to attend annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, on Saturday said in response to a question over falling rupee “First of all, I would look at it not as rupee sliding but as dollar strengthening.”
अमेरिका में वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण बोलीं- "रुपया कमजोर नहीं हो रहा, इसे ऐसे देखा जाना चाहिए कि डॉलर मज़बूत हो रहा है"। pic.twitter.com/rvNSuA60Rr— priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 16, 2022
Finance Minister’s statement hasn’t gone down well as Twitterati is sharing peculiar memes to take jibe at her statement. Moreover opposition leaders too joined the streak to initiate laughter burst.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says The rupee is not down its dollar getting strengthened. Will you be able to control the free fall of the Rupee against the Dollar before it scores a century?— Lijo George (@Lijov) October 16, 2022
वित्त मंत्री pic.twitter.com/bCNqsJgDmx
Plane is not crashing. Gravity is pulling down.#NirmalaSitharaman #RupeeVsDollar pic.twitter.com/O9Nmi7fzxx— HUMAN (@tathasthuu) October 16, 2022
As the #Rupee dives to a record low, #NirmalaSitharaman said that this was due to the dollar growing stronger and the rupee was not weakening.#worlddais #RupeeVsDollar— Dais World ® (@world_dais) October 16, 2022
If #NirmalaSitharaman was captain of #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/u3WYDocS77
You understand chronology#NirmalaSitharaman #RupeeVsDollar pic.twitter.com/xpSHYuN5bY— Shahid Malik (@M17140261Shahid) October 16, 2022
Titanic is not sinking 🤫— Fizza Rizvi (@FizzaRizvi92) October 16, 2022
Ocean is rising🤗#NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/9XmfREXahl
The rupee is not weakening, but the USD is strengthening.— Anand Bhai (@AnandBhai_) October 16, 2022
Rs #NirmalaSitharaman
Meanwhile Indians: pic.twitter.com/0z8Yev4yB4
Old is Gold.!.#NirmalaSitharaman #modi #BJPForUSFD #BJP pic.twitter.com/lLjyo1S9ee— Awkward Monke (@AwkwardMonke) October 16, 2022
To understand what Nirmala Sitharaman is saying,— SHIKHA (@Shikha__Rawat) October 16, 2022
You have to determine which connection goes to which unit..😌😆#NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/3ZFEcrSK2p
#NirmalaSitharaman— RaGa (@FakeerFake) October 16, 2022
Rupee is not sliding, Dollar is strengthening...#Rupee : pic.twitter.com/mHo1BVW9sz
#NirmalaSitharaman— Krishna Nandvani (@DarlingBull) October 16, 2022
Nirmala Tai be like....
On this planet, BJPians have power to justify every bad thing in favour of national interest..Whether it's any issue including economy or constitution or secularism...
Agree..☺️ pic.twitter.com/dfkRQtYwng
BJP IT Cell is explaining— One of the 12th failed. (@_108_OM) October 16, 2022
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening. #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/ytEqLqiGib
Standing Tall Among Economically Wrong Answers and Moves— Pawan_ 2.0 (@PawanSaysToo) October 16, 2022
The Dilly-Dally Continues ...#NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/Wfb8SFIVGF
When u try to understand #NirmalaSitharaman #FinanceMinister pic.twitter.com/z0oQwCqMOv— AFwaN As!F (@afwanlefthander) October 16, 2022
People of India to #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/7UQ2m0UQ8Z— Prashant (@Prashantphunt) October 16, 2022
'My economics isn't weak, yours is stronger' https://t.co/g7wGLJNbZJ— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 16, 2022
#nirmala sitharaman #social media #twitter #United States of America USA
