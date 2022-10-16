‘My marks haven’t reduced, they are finding their course’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s narrative to justify rupee dive against dollar triggers laugh riot on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘bizarre’ statement over falling of rupee against dollar at a press conference in United States has been serving as fodder for the memes as Netizens, besides opposition political parties, have lapped up the issue calling her statement ‘absurd’.

Sitharaman, who is currently in the United States to attend annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, on Saturday said in response to a question over falling rupee “First of all, I would look at it not as rupee sliding but as dollar strengthening.”

Finance Minister’s statement hasn’t gone down well as Twitterati is sharing peculiar memes to take jibe at her statement. Moreover opposition leaders too joined the streak to initiate laughter burst.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says The rupee is not down its dollar getting strengthened. Will you be able to control the free fall of the Rupee against the Dollar before it scores a century?

