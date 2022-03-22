‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over being owed $17k

Chandigarh, March 22
Weary of making repeated requests for the payment of rent, New York couple resorted to a unique way of embarrassing the tenants, by hanging a huge banner announcing “My tenants are not paying rent”. As per the New York Post, the tenants Marie and Eugene Lamour have been living in a two family house with their daughter. The house is owned by Calvin and Jean Thompson, who hiked the rent of the house from $1800 to $1900 last July. The tenants, however, were unhappy with this hike and proposed to pay only $1800.
As the landlord was not convinced and tenant too denied to pay 5 per cent hike, a consensus was not reached. Irked by this, tenants stopped paying the rent altogether.
The large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has been featured in aTikTokvideo that has received more than 15,000 likes.
“The signs are very embarrassing and shameful for them,” said the Thompsons’ son, Calvin Jr. “That’s the only voice we have at this stage: freedom of speech”, he added.
Now, the Thompsons have accused their tenants of owing them $17,000 in rent.
For now, both parties will continue to live in the same building as the legal process plays out.
