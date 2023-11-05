Mystic Baba Vanga predicts terror attacks, cyber crimes, economic crisis in 2024

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, popularly known as Baba Vanga or the Nostradamus of the Balkans, is said to have made predictions that have surprisingly come true. Baba died in 1996, but her mystical abilities have made her a cult figure among conspiracy theorists who believe in her power of forecasting future global events. The blind Bulgarian woman made some major predictions including the 9/11 terror attacks, death of Princess Diana, Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit, to her credit.

Going by a Daily Star report, Baba has made seven prophecies for the year 2024.

She foresees an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow countryman.

She warns of an increase in terrorist attacks in Europe and suggests that a ‘big country’ would conduct biological weapon tests or attacks.

Baba predicts a significant economic crisis impacting the global economy due to factors like rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions.

She also predicts terrifying weather events and natural disasters.

Baba anticipates a rise in cyber-attacks, with advanced hackers targeting crucial infrastructure such as power grids and water treatment plants, posing a security threat to India.

On a positive note, two of her predictions are about a better future. She envisions new treatments for incurable diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Lastly, Baba predicts a major breakthrough in quantum computing.

Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova was born in 1911. She lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm. Her family found her after a few days. She then told them about her first vision.

As the above predictions attributed to her are based on second-hand accounts that cannot be verified, we do not authenticate them.