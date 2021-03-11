NASA sending naked images of humans in space to allure aliens

NASA has made waving illustration of both male and female in DNA descriptions, in an attempt to portray them as if they are inviting aliens

NASA sending naked images of humans in space to allure aliens

Apart from image and invitation, message conveyed to aliens also includes information about humanity. Representative image and videograb

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

Hunt for potential life on other planets and existence of human-like creatures has always been a topic of research for last few decades. Space agencies from across the world are trying their best to develop a communication streak with aliens. In one such attempt, US space agency, NASA, has adopted a peculiar technique of sending nudes into space to lure aliens.

NASA has made waving illustration of both male and female in DNA descriptions, in an attempt to portray them as if they are inviting aliens. The image was revealed as part of NASA's "Beacon in the Galaxy" (BITG) initiative - an attempt to make contact with other intelligent life in space.

"The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface," the study's author Jonathan Jiang toldDiscovery.

Apart from image and invitation, message conveyed to aliens also includes information about humanity.

#nasa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

4
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

5
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

6
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Comment Military matters

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

8
Nation

CBI raids Amargarh AAP MLA over Rs 40 cr loan 'fraud'; Rs 16L, papers seized

9
Haryana

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

Two arrested with IED packed with 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village, possible terror attack foiled

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Development comes three days after four people were arrested...

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannun booked in case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

Himachal borders sealed | Police add Section 13 of Unlawful ...

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Cyclone Asani to intensify into severe cyclone; unlikely to make landfall

It will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over ...

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Ka...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

BJYM leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga not new to controversy

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Revising timings, restricting outdoor activities: NCR schools take steps as mercury soars

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA