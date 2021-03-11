NASA sending naked images of humans in space to allure aliens

Chandigarh, May 8
Hunt for potential life on other planets and existence of human-like creatures has always been a topic of research for last few decades. Space agencies from across the world are trying their best to develop a communication streak with aliens. In one such attempt, US space agency, NASA, has adopted a peculiar technique of sending nudes into space to lure aliens.
NASA has made waving illustration of both male and female in DNA descriptions, in an attempt to portray them as if they are inviting aliens. The image was revealed as part of NASA's "Beacon in the Galaxy" (BITG) initiative - an attempt to make contact with other intelligent life in space.
"The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface," the study's author Jonathan Jiang toldDiscovery.
Apart from image and invitation, message conveyed to aliens also includes information about humanity.
