Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Majithia on Thursday shared a warm hug setting aside their years-long resentment.

At an all-party meeting held to express solidarity with Daily Ajit’s Editor-in-Chief S Barjinder Singh Hamdard at Ajit Bhawan in Jalandhar, Majithia walked towards Sidhu who was addressing the event attendees from the dais. Seeing Majithia approaching him, Sidhu too moved towards him and the due tenderly embraced each other setting aside all their past grievances.

The two rivals had unrelentingly attacked each other over last few years. They also contested against each other from Amritsar East seat in Punjab Assembly elections.

#bikram majithia #navjot sidhu #shiromani akali dal