Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN shares ‘bill’ of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

Chandigarh, March 5

Pakistan former premier Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN shared a bill of Pakistan Air Force officers’ mess which bears name of Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The invoice has been mockingly shared as it mentions chai as item purchased by Varthaman at the price of MIG 21 fighter jet.

The bill has been dated February 27, 2019.

Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was part of India’s “non-military pre-emptive” airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan on February 26, 2019. The exercise specifically targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp – the terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama suicide bombing in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives.

Following the incident Pakistani fighter jets on February 27 violated Indian airspacein Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Nowshera Sectors and dropped bombs. The neighbouring country claimed to have downed two of India’s fighter jets, however it was later confirmed that one of India’s fighter jet was indeed shot while it tried to chase back Pak’s jet. India acknowledged that IAF pilot, subsequently identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, had gone “missing in action” after an aerial skirmish between Indian and Pakistani fighter jets.

Pak PM however announced release of Varthaman as part of ‘peace gesture’.

In the course of Varthaman’s stay in Pakistan, several videos of his were made public, in one of which he was served tea. Now taking jibe over the sequence of events, the so-called ‘bill’ of the tea has been shared.

The post is facing massive backlash as people are schooling Pakistan to contemplate over inflation and poverty in their country. Some shared video of Pak’s lawmaker who was apprising their Parliament how top brass of the neighbouring country was scared of India after capturing Varthaman and sought his immediate release.

