Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

Chandigarh, March 9

Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nancy and she called him Kaushikan. Actress Neena Gupta shared an emotional video on her Instagram handle. Along with the video, Neena wrote, "Goodbye Kaushikan."

"Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika,” she said.

Neena Gupta, in her autobiography, 'Sach Kahun Toh', had claimed that Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was expecting Masaba. Kaushik told Neena, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine, and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

The actor-filmmaker passed away following a heart attack on Thursday morning. He was 66. He was remembered as someone who never stopped smiling. Kaushik was last seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi party in Mumbai.

