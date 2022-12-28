Nepal wicketkeeper's impeccable run-outs at T20 league mirror MS Dhoni's expertise; fans hail his game

Chandigarh, December 28
India’s beast behind the stumps MS Dhoni revolutionised wicket-keeping with his exemplar competence.
Displaying similar skills, a wicketkeeper is being lauded for inflicting two impeccable run-outs during the Nepal T20 league.
Arjun Saud, the wicketkeeper of Biratnagar Super Kings, mirrored Dhoni’s expertise on the field as he executed the run-outs against Janakpur Royals.
Saud’s lighting fast glovework claimed the first run-out as he knocked the stumps while appearing almost in a somersault position.
To avoid giving the opposition batters any chances, Saud executed a second run-out without even looking at the stumps, something Dhoni used to display on the fields.
Check out the video here:
Making @msdhoni proud!😍 Crazy run-out in Nepal T20.— FanCode (@FanCode) December 27, 2022
Catch all the action from the Nepal T20 league LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/Bh24dt8b0I@CricketNep#NepalT20League #NepalCricket #RunOut #MSDhoni #ArjunSaud pic.twitter.com/U7uzK6Htb1
The Janakpur Royals won the match by five wickets but Saud, with his Dhoni-like prowess, won the hearts of cricket fans, especially the desis.
The Nepal T20 league will conclude on January 11 with a total of 34 matches being played during the course of the tournament.
