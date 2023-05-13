Netizens aptly school man who calls ‘awkward’ the act of couple sitting together in Delhi Metro, rebuke him for sharing their video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Netizens on Twitter have appropriately schooled a user after he shared video of a couple sitting together in Delhi Metro stating that he felt ‘awkward’ over the sight.

The couple, who were sitting together leaning onto each other, irked the man and he tagged DMRC and DCP Metro Delhi seeking action against them.

The video, since being shared, has amassed over 7.5 lakh views. Netizens are extremely critical of the man for filming and publicising the video of couple without their consent. Majority believes there was nothing offensive or to feel awkward about.

How’s this awkward? Stop overreacting..

and you could look the other side instead of filming them — Tee 🇮🇳 (@tee2799) May 12, 2023

Taking videos of strangers like without their consent should be criminal offence. — Priyanka Lahiri (@PriyankaLahiri_) May 13, 2023

You’re feeling awkward?

Recording a couple chilling together?



Dimag bada karle mere bhai! Kahan chhote gaon mein baitha hai jo itni si cheez se awkward horaha hai?



What even?@DCP_DelhiMetro please look into how this man was allowed to record others and post it on social media… — Kabir Grover (@thekabirgrover) May 12, 2023

Aankh band krle, awkward hai toh. — PP (@Profit_Paradise) May 12, 2023

There's nothing weird or awkward about this 🤬 — ♡ जौली🌙 (@blackbindigirl) May 12, 2023

Two youngsters sitting together affectionately is actually a very sweet sight! — कबीर पंडित 🇮🇳 (@KabirPandit) May 13, 2023

Notably, many videos of couples had been shared across social media platforms for quite some time now. Some of those created an immense stir with people asking authorities to act. Even DMRC at times took cognisance and issued statements asking commuters to behave responsibly. In one of the latest incidents, the rail corporation asked travellers to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society.

