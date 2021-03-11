Netizens at loggerheads over condom ad displayed above women’s seat in Delhi Metro

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 12

Commuters and social media users recently got miffed over a condom ad displayed in a frame over seat reserved for ladies in Delhi Metro.

The picture of the ad is doing the rounds across social media platforms and has erupted an outrage with people reminding DMRC of government’s directive which refrains even TV channels to air condom ads before 10pm and after 6am and they have been displaying same, that too above a seat reserved for ladies.

The picture of the ad has been shared on Twitter by a user, Abhishek Anand. “Oh Delhi Metro, you have become very progressive? Condom Ad over women's seat? It's not your fault but you should be aware that this country has a rule which refrains TV channels from showing condom’s ads in day time,” the Hindi post, translated to English, reads.

ओह Delhi Metro .... आप तो काफी प्रोग्रेसिव हो गए हैं? महिलाओं की सीट के ऊपर Condom के Ad? आपकी कोई गलती नहीं है.... लेकिन आपको पता होना चाहिए कि यह वह देश है जहां दिन में टीवी पर कंडोम के विज्ञापन नहीं दिखाने के नियम हैं.... ध्यान रखिए... pic.twitter.com/W9YE93tWEQ — Abhishek Anand🇮🇳 (@TweetAbhishekA) August 11, 2022

Netizens have tagged DMRC on Twitter asking the rail corporation to pull down the so-called contentious ad.

@Dmrc..wt if a person is travelling with der young bro or sis or any family member ..ad as well as image is embarisshimg..shame on u — SiNgh AbhiSeK (@abhisingh3808) August 11, 2022

Delhi Metro par iske liye action hona chahiye — Raju Nishad (@RajuNis68767058) August 12, 2022

Sir, देश में अब। कंडोम, शराब, अफ़ीम, गांजा, का प्रचार होगी या शिक्षा, रोजगार, एजुकेशन की भी होगी। — Raza Creation 0.3 (@mdraza_786) August 11, 2022

@OfficialDMRC pls take a note — Omkar Yadav 🏹 🇮🇳एक आम आदमी 🏹🇮🇳 (@OmkarAap) August 11, 2022

तेहजीब नाम की भी कोई चीज होती हैं,

अब लोग ये भुल चुके है, — Nizamuddin Ansari نظام الدين انصاري (@nizamuddin07u) August 11, 2022

Many, however, found the ad non offensive and asked people to not consider sex as a taboo.

Soch badlo, poster nei — Biju Malkar (@bjchem007) August 11, 2022

140 करोड़ हो गए हैं वैसे ही, देखने जानने दो लोगों को। — Ravi Bhardwaj (@ravibhardwaj10) August 11, 2022

Oh bhai, kaun se yug me ji rahe ho — Makar Gupta 🐋 (@MAKARDHWAJ) August 11, 2022