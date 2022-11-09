Netizens flabbergasted amid Twitter trend #IndiaLockdown; memes, lockdown humour roll out

Chandigarh, November 9
Spending time in the backdrop of Covid-hit lockdown was no less than a nightmare for Indians. As the cases were rapidly increasing in the country, government unleashed strict curbs to prevent people from moving out of their houses to contain the spread of the disease.
In a fresh, Twitter trend #IndiaLockdown came as a blow to Indians as people started anticipating yet another lockdown. However, it wasn’t until they realised India Lockdown was an upcoming Bollywood movie title that they had a breath of relief.
Netizens initiated a laughter burst through lockdown-related memes.
After i came to know #IndiaLockdown is just the name of a movie.. pic.twitter.com/GN7amEt3FJ— Subhamoy Banerjee (@Subham2021) November 9, 2022
Me when I see #IndiaLockdown trending pic.twitter.com/yeaGuyPBBu— Pragya Gupta (@_PragyaGupta1) November 9, 2022
#IndiaLockdown— Prabhatkrsaw (@zaap_prabhat) November 9, 2022
students after seeing the tranding. pic.twitter.com/T7nKUZUQ8B
Seeing the #IndiaLockdown Tag trending— Amita Naidu (@NaiduAmita) November 9, 2022
me like :- pic.twitter.com/tJvzw27uzO
After seeing #IndiaLockdown is trending pic.twitter.com/5TauYyeVvD— Maanika Sheikh (@MaanikaSheikh) November 9, 2022
WAITTT, this was only us or everyone who thought #IndiaLockdown #Trending meant corona is back! pic.twitter.com/uLnWJ2fKrF— JPC Group (@JPCGroup3) November 9, 2022
#IndiaLockdown When You realized it's Movie Name 😭 pic.twitter.com/re5pPzCUru— Ⓜ️ughal (@Mugleazam14) November 8, 2022
#IndiaLockdown— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) November 9, 2022
After knowing that it's a movie name...🤣 pic.twitter.com/MzOMkgz1vB
Me when I see #IndiaLockdown trending #earthquake strikes in my Head pic.twitter.com/GcpTdleGVH— Suman Rastogi (@SumanRastogi6) November 9, 2022
#IndiaLockdown— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 8, 2022
Suddenly why? pic.twitter.com/qOehxDR3J2
#IndiaLockdown is a movie name not real lndia lockdown 😁— Smarty Sai🎧🇮🇳 (@SmartySai143) November 8, 2022
Le me : pic.twitter.com/jyR7MElxfG
Netizens after knowing #IndiaLockdown is just a movie title. pic.twitter.com/wN9RQtGbIC— Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) November 9, 2022
Me planning for #IndiaLockdown— Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) November 9, 2022
My Boss after telling me it's just another movie title: pic.twitter.com/2eXI26WNwn
After knowing that it's not a #lockdown....— Charkha Batt 🇮🇳 🕉️🚩🙏 (@Hindusthani_1) November 8, 2022
Mango people asking maker of#IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/ondZ3UnqDA
