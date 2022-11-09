Netizens flabbergasted amid Twitter trend #IndiaLockdown; memes, lockdown humour roll out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

Spending time in the backdrop of Covid-hit lockdown was no less than a nightmare for Indians. As the cases were rapidly increasing in the country, government unleashed strict curbs to prevent people from moving out of their houses to contain the spread of the disease.

In a fresh, Twitter trend #IndiaLockdown came as a blow to Indians as people started anticipating yet another lockdown. However, it wasn’t until they realised India Lockdown was an upcoming Bollywood movie title that they had a breath of relief.

Netizens initiated a laughter burst through lockdown-related memes.

After i came to know #IndiaLockdown is just the name of a movie.. pic.twitter.com/GN7amEt3FJ — Subhamoy Banerjee (@Subham2021) November 9, 2022

Seeing the #IndiaLockdown Tag trending

me like :- pic.twitter.com/tJvzw27uzO — Amita Naidu (@NaiduAmita) November 9, 2022

WAITTT, this was only us or everyone who thought #IndiaLockdown #Trending meant corona is back! pic.twitter.com/uLnWJ2fKrF — JPC Group (@JPCGroup3) November 9, 2022

Me when I see #IndiaLockdown trending #earthquake strikes in my Head pic.twitter.com/GcpTdleGVH — Suman Rastogi (@SumanRastogi6) November 9, 2022

#IndiaLockdown is a movie name not real lndia lockdown 😁

Le me : pic.twitter.com/jyR7MElxfG — Smarty Sai🎧🇮🇳 (@SmartySai143) November 8, 2022

Netizens after knowing #IndiaLockdown is just a movie title. pic.twitter.com/wN9RQtGbIC — Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) November 9, 2022

Me planning for #IndiaLockdown

My Boss after telling me it's just another movie title: pic.twitter.com/2eXI26WNwn — Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) November 9, 2022

After knowing that it's not a #lockdown....



Mango people asking maker of#IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/ondZ3UnqDA — Charkha Batt 🇮🇳 🕉️🚩🙏 (@Hindusthani_1) November 8, 2022

