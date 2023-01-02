‘Introverts’ get down to trend #WorldIntrovertDay with hilarious memes on Twitter

Chandigarh, January 2
Twitter is the most brisk platform to lap the trending stuff that floats around. From upholding the trends of significant days to hailing people for their accomplishments, netizens are always ardent on Twitter.
Holding to the established practice, twitterati has initiated a stir on World Introvert Day, which falls on January 2nd.
Netizens have initiated a comprehensive discussion over pros and cons of being introvert. Many fuelled a meme fest.
Aj to mera wala din hai #WorldIntrovertDay pic.twitter.com/NKme7ItpAX— SAIMA💞 (@anjali_arora_13) January 2, 2023
Happy world Introvert day to all my dear co-introverts... #WorldIntrovertDay— Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) January 2, 2023
Happy #WorldIntrovertDay ! 😌 pic.twitter.com/wk0bv2F8tY— _h.ar.is.h_ (@harish_dhokne) January 2, 2023
Happy #WorldIntrovertDay to all my fellow introverts! :) #WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome pic.twitter.com/hIWkJkYEFr— Nedley's Office (@nedleysoffice) January 2, 2023
Me participating in #WorldIntrovertDay… pic.twitter.com/a9SrdqMEBr— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 2, 2023
Happy World Introvert Day!😌 pic.twitter.com/4EWriTOtxq— Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) January 2, 2023
Introverts after knowing January 2, is celebrated as World Introvert Day. #WorldIntrovertDay pic.twitter.com/EGhG4AauVQ— Killer (@Jaga238) January 2, 2023
Introvert Day 😁😌— Mr.Roყ (@royanenenu) January 2, 2023
Tag that introvert in your gang 😂#WorldIntrovertDay pic.twitter.com/XdY0p4yKXS
happy world introvert day besties 😂🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/t6AEXtk4Kv— nina (@itsalxna_) January 2, 2023
#WorldIntrovertDay— Amee Makvana (@ameemakvana18) January 2, 2023
I Hate when people ask me
"Why are you so quiet?"
Because I am. That's how I function.
I don't ask others"why are you so Rude ?" pic.twitter.com/8HtWe50YGu
Good morning to all fellow introverts who know it’s #WorldIntrovertDay.— Lynda Straffin 🇺🇦 (@lyndastraffin) January 2, 2023
The pandemic has been a dream come true for us. Except of course, for all the death.
Today I will do something creative and not let an extrovert poison my well. pic.twitter.com/7QXQnb3hXj
It's World Introvert Day!— pɔːl_wɪlɪs (@paulcwillis) January 2, 2023
I'm an introvert and today I'll be sharing a few things about introversion and hopefully dispelling some myths and assumptions about what being introverted means. 🙂
💙 #worldintrovertday 💙 pic.twitter.com/HbnQBQyU2v
#WorldIntrovertDay pic.twitter.com/2ZyTIEvbLM— Jenny AB (@jennyAB31205) January 2, 2023
