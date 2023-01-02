‘Introverts’ get down to trend #WorldIntrovertDay with hilarious memes on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 2

Twitter is the most brisk platform to lap the trending stuff that floats around. From upholding the trends of significant days to hailing people for their accomplishments, netizens are always ardent on Twitter.

Holding to the established practice, twitterati has initiated a stir on World Introvert Day, which falls on January 2nd.

Netizens have initiated a comprehensive discussion over pros and cons of being introvert. Many fuelled a meme fest.

Happy world Introvert day to all my dear co-introverts... #WorldIntrovertDay — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) January 2, 2023

Happy World Introvert Day!😌 pic.twitter.com/4EWriTOtxq — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) January 2, 2023

Introverts after knowing January 2, is celebrated as World Introvert Day. #WorldIntrovertDay pic.twitter.com/EGhG4AauVQ — Killer (@Jaga238) January 2, 2023

Introvert Day 😁😌

Tag that introvert in your gang 😂#WorldIntrovertDay pic.twitter.com/XdY0p4yKXS — Mr.Roყ  (@royanenenu) January 2, 2023

happy world introvert day besties 😂🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/t6AEXtk4Kv — nina (@itsalxna_) January 2, 2023

#WorldIntrovertDay

I Hate when people ask me

"Why are you so quiet?"

Because I am. That's how I function.

I don't ask others"why are you so Rude ?" pic.twitter.com/8HtWe50YGu — Amee Makvana (@ameemakvana18) January 2, 2023

Good morning to all fellow introverts who know it’s #WorldIntrovertDay.



The pandemic has been a dream come true for us. Except of course, for all the death.



Today I will do something creative and not let an extrovert poison my well. pic.twitter.com/7QXQnb3hXj — Lynda Straffin 🇺🇦 (@lyndastraffin) January 2, 2023

It's World Introvert Day!

I'm an introvert and today I'll be sharing a few things about introversion and hopefully dispelling some myths and assumptions about what being introverted means. 🙂

💙 #worldintrovertday 💙 pic.twitter.com/HbnQBQyU2v — pɔːl_wɪlɪs (@paulcwillis) January 2, 2023

