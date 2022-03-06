Netizens hail Zelensky’s confidence as he discusses post-war space projects with Elon Musk, invites him to visit Ukraine

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is earning praise for showing immense courage while he discusses future space projects of Ukraine with Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk, over a zoom call. He took this opportunity when Ukraine is completely entangled in a war with Russia.

"Talked to @elonmusk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," Zelensky posted on Twitter.

Zelensky also invited Musk to visit his country after the war.

Social media users across the world have praised the sheer courage of Zelensky, who has been trying his best to uphold the morale of his citizens amid Russian invasion and devastation across the nation.

Musk on Saturday said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.

Meanwhile, tech giants including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Meta and several other tech platforms have already banned RT and Sputnik in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.