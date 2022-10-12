Netizens having field day as ‘Diwali ki Safai’ memes storm Twitter

Chandigarh, October 12
This year, the festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 and people have already initiated preparations.
As the big day approaches near, middle class of the country is going to have certain amount of elbow grease on account of the cleanliness drive, which usually takes place in households ahead of this big festival.
The excitement and anxiety of the festival could be seen on Twitter as netizens are having a field day while circulating memes over "Diwali ki Safai".
**Diwali ki safai exists**— Jaimin मेवाडा 👻 (@its_jaimin78) October 10, 2022
indian mom to their daughter : pic.twitter.com/AmoA1LGT0Z
Mom giving instructions for Diwali ki Safai : pic.twitter.com/GGVRmpj5td— Arnav Parashar (@memedhaari) October 8, 2022
Condition of every boy for next 20 days...#diwali_ki_safai pic.twitter.com/f6yJ9knb6E— Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 8, 2022
Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/DP0eeF5VKa— Akash Singh (@carelessguy94) October 12, 2022
Diwali ki safai exist— kalyugi baalak (@_Nervous_Tissue) October 11, 2022
Le kabbad wale bhaiya: pic.twitter.com/zEASYmYfwM
Utho anarkali, diwali ki safai bhi karni hai pic.twitter.com/Czw069dXji— whoGaurav (@_gaurav_1114) October 11, 2022
Cockroaches, rats and lizards during diwali ki safai. pic.twitter.com/o6H22xKG4o— Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) October 11, 2022
Jab mummy ko aapse diwali ki safai karwani ho— blackwood (@manas_713) October 11, 2022
Tab vo:- pic.twitter.com/N2i9Vhdqqg
Spiders when you clean their webs during Diwali ki safai be like pic.twitter.com/uRGnLtgq9Y— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) October 12, 2022
My mom trying to wake me up for diwali ki safai on sunday: pic.twitter.com/TLn3k6z3BM— Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) October 9, 2022
Mom making strategy for diwali ki safai: pic.twitter.com/inMbOC7xJz— Piyush (@piyushmaybe) October 12, 2022
*Lizards and spiders coming in my house after doing diwali ki safai*pic.twitter.com/boul9tGGbt— Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) October 11, 2022
Diwali ki safai me help karne gya tha 🤧😂 pic.twitter.com/qV9gb42kxh— || आयुष || (@__aayuu18) October 12, 2022
Me: Mummy Diwali ki safai ke baad pakka pese milenge na?— Gur प्रीत 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) October 10, 2022
Mummy: pic.twitter.com/L8HKScbSXQ
*Diwali ki safai Exists* pic.twitter.com/nBKhxO7ZDw— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) October 9, 2022
