Netizens having field day as ‘Diwali ki Safai’ memes storm Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

This year, the festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 and people have already initiated preparations.

As the big day approaches near, middle class of the country is going to have certain amount of elbow grease on account of the cleanliness drive, which usually takes place in households ahead of this big festival.

The excitement and anxiety of the festival could be seen on Twitter as netizens are having a field day while circulating memes over "Diwali ki Safai".

**Diwali ki safai exists**



indian mom to their daughter : pic.twitter.com/AmoA1LGT0Z — Jaimin मेवाडा 👻 (@its_jaimin78) October 10, 2022

Mom giving instructions for Diwali ki Safai : pic.twitter.com/GGVRmpj5td — Arnav Parashar (@memedhaari) October 8, 2022

Condition of every boy for next 20 days...#diwali_ki_safai pic.twitter.com/f6yJ9knb6E — Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 8, 2022

Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/DP0eeF5VKa — Akash Singh (@carelessguy94) October 12, 2022

Diwali ki safai exist

Le kabbad wale bhaiya: pic.twitter.com/zEASYmYfwM — kalyugi baalak (@_Nervous_Tissue) October 11, 2022

Utho anarkali, diwali ki safai bhi karni hai pic.twitter.com/Czw069dXji — whoGaurav (@_gaurav_1114) October 11, 2022

Cockroaches, rats and lizards during diwali ki safai. pic.twitter.com/o6H22xKG4o — Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) October 11, 2022

Jab mummy ko aapse diwali ki safai karwani ho



Tab vo:- pic.twitter.com/N2i9Vhdqqg — blackwood (@manas_713) October 11, 2022

Spiders when you clean their webs during Diwali ki safai be like pic.twitter.com/uRGnLtgq9Y — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) October 12, 2022

My mom trying to wake me up for diwali ki safai on sunday: pic.twitter.com/TLn3k6z3BM — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) October 9, 2022

Mom making strategy for diwali ki safai: pic.twitter.com/inMbOC7xJz — Piyush (@piyushmaybe) October 12, 2022

*Lizards and spiders coming in my house after doing diwali ki safai*pic.twitter.com/boul9tGGbt — Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) October 11, 2022

Diwali ki safai me help karne gya tha 🤧😂 pic.twitter.com/qV9gb42kxh — || आयुष || (@__aayuu18) October 12, 2022

Me: Mummy Diwali ki safai ke baad pakka pese milenge na?



Mummy: pic.twitter.com/L8HKScbSXQ — Gur प्रीत 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) October 10, 2022

#Diwali #Social Media #Twitter