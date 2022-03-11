Netizens post humorous comments as Chhattisgarh CM brings briefcase made of cow dung to present budget

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Chhattisgarh chief ministerBhupesh Baghelon Wednesday reached the Vidhan Sabha carrying the state budget papers for the financial year 2022-23 in a special briefcase made of dried cow dung powder.

It seemed unusual to social media users when CM was holding a square shaped case made of cow dung. Baghel has posted the image of his, while heading towards budget session in Raipur.

The uploaded photo soon went viral and became butt of jokes. Hilarious memes were commented on Twitter.

So what happens when it gets wet 🧐 — Das Boot (@AllHailDasBoot) March 9, 2022

Please tell me its a joke — Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) March 9, 2022

How about the smell? — Lata Varma (@Lata_MV) March 9, 2022