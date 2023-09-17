 Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title : The Tribune India

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

With Mohammed Siraj’s sensational spell, India decimated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title. Photo: X/@nomadicvineet



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 17

As Team India routed Sri Lanka in a thrilling clash of the Asia Cup final on Sunday, clinching its overall eighth Asian title, netizens could not keep calm as a meme fest was triggered on social media platforms; hailing India’s win.

With Mohammed Siraj’s sensational spell of a career best 6/21, India decimated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led ‘Men in Blue’ ended Sri Lanka’s innings for 50 in just 15.2 overs.

Meanwhile, netizens were on a different level; with some using satire to depict the team’s win.

“Shorter than my afternoon nap”, shared Kurl-On on its ‘X’ account, formerly Twitter.

Zomato, meanwhile, in a satirical way with special cooking instructions on a food order stated “sorry but India was cooking too much for us to follow this”.

“..extremely sorry to everyone who went to collect their order during siraj’s bowling”, the food delivery app in another tweet.

Also, Blinkit hailed the star Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj for his sensational spell stating “dear siraj, getting the job done under 10 minutes toh hamaara kaam hai”.

Meanwhile, some more reactions from the social media users:

#Social Media #Sri Lanka

