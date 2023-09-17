Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

Chandigarh, September 17
As Team India routed Sri Lanka in a thrilling clash of the Asia Cup final on Sunday, clinching its overall eighth Asian title, netizens could not keep calm as a meme fest was triggered on social media platforms; hailing India’s win.
With Mohammed Siraj’s sensational spell of a career best 6/21, India decimated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led ‘Men in Blue’ ended Sri Lanka’s innings for 50 in just 15.2 overs.
Meanwhile, netizens were on a different level; with some using satire to depict the team’s win.
“Shorter than my afternoon nap”, shared Kurl-On on its ‘X’ account, formerly Twitter.
What a game! What a win! Kurl-on congratulates Team India for their phenomenal run at the #AsiaCup2023! #Kurlon #Mattress #TeamIndia #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/ePdyvaT0jq— Kurlon Limited (@KurlonLimited) September 17, 2023
Zomato, meanwhile, in a satirical way with special cooking instructions on a food order stated “sorry but India was cooking too much for us to follow this”.
sorry but India was cooking too much for us to follow this 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/7crQ4VgA3V— zomato (@zomato) September 17, 2023
“..extremely sorry to everyone who went to collect their order during siraj’s bowling”, the food delivery app in another tweet.
Also, Blinkit hailed the star Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj for his sensational spell stating “dear siraj, getting the job done under 10 minutes toh hamaara kaam hai”.
dear siraj, getting the job done under 10 minutes toh hamaara kaam hai 😂— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 17, 2023
#INDvSL
Meanwhile, some more reactions from the social media users:
Rohit Sharma before Asia Cup final#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/PJoxSOHogi— Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) September 17, 2023
Pakistanis after Asia cup final. 🤣#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/hxR3FjGnxF— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) September 17, 2023
Live scene from the Asia Cup Final #INDvSL #Siraj #AsiaCupFinals #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/ukLgiSZSVs— Shubham 🇮🇳 (@DankShubhum) September 17, 2023
परफ़ेक्ट एडिटिंग— ρяεεтσ(INDIA)🇮🇳 (@preetiagr123) September 17, 2023
INDIA wins #INDvsSL #IndiavsSrilanka
pic.twitter.com/v16jKGmJlX
#INDvsSL— Vineet Pal 🇮🇳 (@nomadicvineet) September 17, 2023
50 all out..... pic.twitter.com/nHYSkdeHjs
Pakistanis right now#PakistanCricket #siraj #INDvsSL #Amir #BabarAzam𓃵 #MissUniversePakistan #ViratKohli𓃵. #INDvSL #AsiaCupFinals #NawazSharif #ShaheenShahAfridi #NaseemShah Welcome back pic.twitter.com/8C7zT8vYSx— zindagii🇵🇰 (@shhshhkhamosh) September 17, 2023
Asia Cup 2023 Final 🙅😯— Zain Rajpoot (@zain_rajpoot39) September 17, 2023
Congratulations @BCCI ✨#AsianCup2023 #AsiaCupFinal#AsiaCupFinals #AsiaCup23#Abhisha #Abhiyaa #Abhiya#INDvSL #INDvsSL #Siraj#MohammadSiraj #SLvIND #MohammedSiraj #BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/HqpXKrVatG
#indvssl #AsianCup2023 #Siraj meme😂 pic.twitter.com/ALv5PVaApf— Nilxcasm (@tiredictfan0) September 17, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to begin on Monday, proceedings to move to new building on Tuesday
Parliamentary Affairs Minister says eight bills listed for c...
Siraj swings a ‘Six’: Pacer’s dream spell sets up India’s 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka
After fast bowler's astonishing effort bundled out defending...
Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime
Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom’s body found with a single bullet...
A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj on dream spell in Asia Cup final
Says happy with the performance and it is a dream come true ...
All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill
Five-day special session of Parliament starts on Monday