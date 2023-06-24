Netizens seek fair treatment after man shares story of delivery guy not allowed to use housing society lift

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 24

For quite some time now, social media has news circulation about people, including maids, delivery guys and repairmen not being allowed to use lifts in housing societies at several places in India.

Netizens vehemently raised their concerns over the issue and unanimously demanded a fair treatment against the immoral practice.

Days after the deliberations on social media, a Twitter user again flagged the issue narrating how he asked a delivery boy to use the lift but latter refused stating that he was ‘told to wait and not share the lift with a resident’.

The user, Makarand, shared his concern over the exercise and his tweet is now getting fervidly viral.

I was getting into the lift in my apartment building when a delivery person came along. He stopped at the door. I called him in and asked why he hadn't entered. He said "In the last building I delivered something (food), I was told to wait and NOT SHARE THE LIFT WITH A RESIDENT" — Makarand (मकरंद) (مکرند)🌈 (@Makarand_S) June 21, 2023

The post has amassed over 1.5 lakh views and people are equally concerned over this unfair treatment. Many are sharing their similar encounters and are expressing how they felt sorry for such guys.

It's happened with me many times and I cannot wrap my head around the fact that someone would deny entry to another human..also once in a very posh building I went into the service lift, the watchman ran to get me out..if someone sees me in the 'maids' lift he will be in trouble — Sanaya (@sanaaya_88) June 22, 2023

I had a similar experience this morning. I was waiting for the lift with a delivery person and when the lift came, I entered and he just remained outside, then looked at me and asked whether he could come in. It's horrible that they've been conditioned to asking for permission. — Sanat Mudur (@Sanat_Mudur) June 22, 2023

We humans are good at inventing new ways to discriminate against people, as if doing so over caste, religion, gender, ethnicity, etc. wasn't bad enough. For humans discrimination or "othering" has always been the norm. Equality is a myth peddled by pseudo liberals. — Simple Indian 🇮🇳 (@SimpleIndian1) June 22, 2023

I have seen this in some apartments too, I hate it. Just because someone is privileged, doesn't mean they have to treat other person in inhuman way. — Diyansh LLP (@DiyanshLLP) June 22, 2023

Honestly aren't we past the stage of service elevators yet? Such a classist redundant concept. — Ragini Singh Khushwaha (@raginikhushwaha) June 22, 2023

