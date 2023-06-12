New Jersey restaurant launches 'Modi ji thali’ in honour of Prime Minister ahead of his US visit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

A New Jersey restaurant has launched 'Modi ji thali’ in honour of the India's Prime Minister ahead of his US visit.

The “Modi ji Thali” consists of 'sarson ka saag' and 'idli'. The 'thali' also includes 'khichdi', 'rasgulla', 'Kashmiri dum aloo', 'dhokla', 'chhach' and 'papad'.

Soon, the restaurant owner plans to launch another 'thali' dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Indian-Americans are planning to welcome the PM with an 'India Unity Day' march in 20 major cities across America on June 18.

While a group of Indian-Americans are planning to go to Andrews Air Force Base when the Prime Minister's Air India One lands on June 21 afternoon in New York, more than 600 community members are planning to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying. At Freedom Plaza, the community will showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and West to East. With ANI inputs