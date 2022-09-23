Newspaper ad stating man lost his death certificate goes viral, Twitterati laps up the issue to initiate meme fest

Chandigarh, September 23
Social media has no dearth of content which is uncanny, besides being funny at times. Upholding this propensity of social media, a newspaper snap is doing the rounds on social media where a man has laid out an advertisement claiming that he had lost his death certificate.
The picture of this peculiar advertisement has been shared on Twitter by an IAS officer, Rupin Sharma. “It happens only in #India,” the caption of the post reads.
It happens only in #India😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eJnAtV64aX— Rupin Sharma (@rupin1992) September 18, 2022
Ranjit Singh, a resident of Assam, in the lost column of the newspaper got an ad published stating that he lost his death certificate at certain market on September 7 in morning. The ad also mentions the serial no of the certificate he had lost.
Soon after getting viral, the post has initiated laughter riot in social media community. Netizens after witnessing the ad are poking fun saying that the time travel is perhaps a real concept.
🤣🤣🤣👏👏🙏🙏— Dr. Akshay Rana (@drakshay_rana) September 18, 2022
This is "Ad-bhoot"— Vishwa Manav (@vishwa_manav) September 18, 2022
Dead men tell no lies 😜— Manish Kamdar (@manish_kamdar) September 18, 2022
Chhapvane vala to mahan he hi sath me chhapne wala bhi mahan hai 😅😅😂😂🤣🤣— Ashish Kumawat 🇮🇳 (@KumawatAshishRj) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022
If found where the certificate has to be delievered Heaven or Hell?— Farhan Khan (@Farhan222) September 19, 2022
