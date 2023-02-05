Viral Video: No end to flyers’ tiff as fresh video of passengers fighting for window seat in Brazilian Airlines plane surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 5

Flight fiascos have become quite prevalent over last few months as endless videos have been making the rounds across social media platforms where unruly behaviour by passengers could be noticed on board. In a fresh, a video has surfaced from a GOL Airlines flight in Brazil where as many as 15 passengers got into spat over window seat. The altercation even turned physical where travellers started pushing and kicking each other.

The mayhem delayed the flight by 2 hours.

A video is this context has been shared by a Twitter user, Mike Sington.

Massive brawl breaks out on airline flight to Brazil… over a window seat. pic.twitter.com/zTMZPYzzDy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 3, 2023

As per a report by Aventuras Na História, the brawl started when a woman asked a fellow passenger to swap seats with former’s disabled child shortly before the flight took off. Woman’s request got turned down, which made her violent. She reportedly began attacking passenger’s family.

The ruckus was so pressing that the cabin crew and the flight captain had to intervene.

The airlines confirmed in a mail that the passengers were later deplaned.

