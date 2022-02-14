No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, hear Raj Kundra say 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra had preferred to stay away from the media as well as the social media after getting bail in the pornography content case.

It was recently that the actor was spotted celebrating the birthday of his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. He had gone there along with his wife Shilpa. Drama queen Rakhi Sawant was also among the invitees.

Rakhi shared a video from her official Instagram handle in which she is seen hugging Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, and called him her brother.

However, netizens after watching this video posted strange reactions.

In the beginning of the video Rakhi says that Raj Kundra ji is my brother. After this Raj Kundra says, “There is only one in Bollywood-TV who is real. I love them She stood right, thank you so much. After this Rakhi said to Raj that, thank you my brother and you are happy crying like this. People are commenting a lot on this bonding of Rakhi and Raj. Sharing this video, Rakhi wrote in the caption- 'Raj Kundra bhai you are a rockstar, you are the best husband, the best father, the best person.”

Raj, in the video, said, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She has stood up for what is right. Thank you so much.” She smiled and replied, “Thank you, you are my brother forever. Aur aap aise hi khush raho (May you always stay happy like this).” He blew a kiss at the camera and thanked her.

#raj kundra #shilpa shetty