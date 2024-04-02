No water in Bengaluru: This ‘unsung hero’ distributes water bottles to traffic police in viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

As Bengaluru grapples with a severe water crisis exacerbated by depleting groundwater levels and drought in the Cauvery basin, a man has been distributing water bottles to traffic police personnel in the city’s Hebbal area.

I don't know the name of this uncle driving an Activa but I know his job. It is his daily duty to give water to the traffic police personnel on duty. I really salute him. 🫡🫡@hebbaltrafficps @DCPTrNorthBCP @blrcitytraffic @jointcptraffic @3rdEyeDude @alokkumar6994 pic.twitter.com/fQssQoQqWc — Shree ram Bishnoi (@ShreeRA43002214) March 31, 2024

This act of kindness was shared by a Bangalore City Police traffic warden Shree Ram Bishnoi in a video that is going viral. In the video on X, the man can be seen going around the city on his scooty, distributing water bottles to the on-duty officers amid soaring temperatures.

