Noida man goes berserk throwing cash while driving car in viral video; police post his apology

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

A man’s car was seized by the Noida Police after he was seen swinging a baseball bat and throwing cash from the window of his car while he was driving.

The UP Police took to twitter and posted the video along with a video of him apologising behind bars.

They tweeted, “If you do stunts on the road, then we will nail you. Will confiscated the car and lock you in jail”.

The UP Police used this case as an example to promote road safety and responsible driving.

People were both satisfied and humoured by tweet and praised the police for apprehending the man.

One man commented, “This is how equality and socialism will come in society.”