‘Not a care as long as chips are involved’: Ukrainian soldier munches on as missiles shoot in background, see viral video

Chandigarh, May 29

Ukraine is continuously trying to withstand Russian aggression as latter has captured many of its significant territories. War and destruction in Ukraine has become so ordinary and established that Ukrainian soldiers have become quite oblivious of the warfare. A video of Ukrainian soldier is being shared on social media where he can be seen munching on chips while missiles are fired behind him.

The viral video shows a Ukrainian soldier in uniform, moving away from a missile launcher truck while putting the missile setup on auto mode. He seems pretty relaxed, ingesting the snack while moving away, amid missiles recklessly flinging in his background.

The video was shared on Twitter by Defence Reporter for the Kyiv Independent,Illia Ponomarenko with the caption, "Advertising chips Suite".

реклама чіпсів Люкс 🤘🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vEhcCehcXf — Злий Конопляний Джмелик (@DimSel007) May 27, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 50,000 views. Netizens are hailing his energy and dominating attitude.

Everybody gangsta until you piss off Ukrainians. — Rrolf 🇵🇱 🇪🇺 🌻 (@Rrrrolf) May 27, 2022

Hold my chips while I show those Nazis who is boss! — Cognitive Dissonance 🇺🇦 (@InshoreSlam007) May 27, 2022