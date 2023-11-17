Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

After Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif’s videos, a new deepfake clip showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera has gone viral on social media.

Deepfake AI is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio and video hoaxes. In the clip, the woman with Kajol's face morphed on her body is seen changing clothes on camera.

The influencer, identified as Rosie Breen, originally posted the video on TikTok on June 5, as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) trend.

But in the morphed video, Breen's face have been placed with that of Kajol. However, as per several fact-checking platforms like BoomLive, the video is actually of an English social media influencer, who originally posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

The deepfake video surfaced a few days back.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have questioned a 19-year-old youth from Bihar in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media recently.

The police suspect that the youth had first uploaded the video on his social media platform and later shared it widely on other platforms.

