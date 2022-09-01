 Now enjoy kebabs from Lucknow, dal baati churma from Rajasthan in the comfort of your home, courtesy Zomato : The Tribune India

Now enjoy kebabs from Lucknow, dal baati churma from Rajasthan in the comfort of your home, courtesy Zomato

Zomato has launched its intercity food delivery system called Intercity Legends

Now enjoy kebabs from Lucknow, dal baati churma from Rajasthan in the comfort of your home, courtesy Zomato

Whether you love sweets, biryanis, kachoris, or kebabs, Zomato's Intercity Legends will bring it at your doorstep. iStock

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Are you a foodie? Do you love those signature dishes of different cities across India? This might make your day. Food delivery aggregator Zomato has launched its intercity food delivery system and the pilot project has impressed the netizens and how! Called the ‘Intercity Legends’, the new programme aims to connect all parts ofIndiawith each other in terms of food, providing iconic dishes of cities to across the country.

The plan in detail

In his blog, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote, “With ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur.”

We put together some of the best problem solvers and product builders at Zomato to find a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to your doorstep. These culinary jewels are known to be the gastronomical must-haves of their cities. So much so that your visit to that city is incomplete without tasting them.

How will these dishes reach you?

By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, andinsights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day.

Better food for more people – our mission statement binds us to ensure that health and safety are uncompromised at any point. All types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality.

Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

One day at a time

In its app, Zomato says that through Intercity Legends, its first intercity food delivery system, users will get iconic food items across Indian cities in just 24 hours. The restaurant will cook and pack the food, after which it will get refrigerated and subsequently delivered at your doorstep by flight or road within a day. For now the project is available at a few cities for select users, including those in Gurgaon and south Delhi.

What’s next?

With over a 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, Deepinder says, sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become.

