 ‘Now that is what we call travelling light’: Men’s boxers spotted on conveyor belt at Delhi airport, actor Anup Soni shares video : The Tribune India

‘Now that is what we call travelling light’: Men’s boxers spotted on conveyor belt at Delhi airport, actor Anup Soni shares video

Soni was waiting for his luggage at Terminal 2 of the airport when he captured this hilarious incident and shared it on Instagram

‘Now that is what we call travelling light’: Men’s boxers spotted on conveyor belt at Delhi airport, actor Anup Soni shares video

The unclaimed men's boxers on the conveyor belt. Photo: A video grab Instagram/ @anupsoni3



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

Actor Anup Soni shared a video of luggage conveyor belt at Delhi airport where an unclaimed men’s printed boxers was spotted. Soni was waiting for his luggage at Terminal 2 of the airport when he captured this hilarious incident and shared it on Instagram on June 14. 

The caption of the post read: “जी हां, ये वारदात हुई , मेरी आँखों के सामने। At the Conveyor Belt, Terminal 2, New Delhi. उम्मीद है जिसका था उसको मिल गया हो।🙂”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anup Soni (@anupsoni3)

It proved to be a fun moment for passengers waiting alongside Anup Soni as they chuckled at the sight. 

The video received funny comments like: 

“Kachcha check in karke luggage pehen ke Gaya??”

“Now that is what we call travelling light”

“Rupa frontline... Always at frontline😂😂” 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

