‘Now that is what we call travelling light’: Men’s boxers spotted on conveyor belt at Delhi airport, actor Anup Soni shares video

Chandigarh, July 2
Actor Anup Soni shared a video of luggage conveyor belt at Delhi airport where an unclaimed men’s printed boxers was spotted. Soni was waiting for his luggage at Terminal 2 of the airport when he captured this hilarious incident and shared it on Instagram on June 14.
The caption of the post read: “जी हां, ये वारदात हुई , मेरी आँखों के सामने। At the Conveyor Belt, Terminal 2, New Delhi. उम्मीद है जिसका था उसको मिल गया हो।🙂”
View this post on Instagram
It proved to be a fun moment for passengers waiting alongside Anup Soni as they chuckled at the sight.
The video received funny comments like:
“Kachcha check in karke luggage pehen ke Gaya??”
“Now that is what we call travelling light”
“Rupa frontline... Always at frontline😂😂”
