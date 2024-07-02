‘Now that is what we call travelling light’: Men’s boxers spotted on conveyor belt at Delhi airport, actor Anup Soni shares video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

Actor Anup Soni shared a video of luggage conveyor belt at Delhi airport where an unclaimed men’s printed boxers was spotted. Soni was waiting for his luggage at Terminal 2 of the airport when he captured this hilarious incident and shared it on Instagram on June 14.

The caption of the post read: “जी हां, ये वारदात हुई , मेरी आँखों के सामने। At the Conveyor Belt, Terminal 2, New Delhi. उम्मीद है जिसका था उसको मिल गया हो।🙂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anup Soni (@anupsoni3)

It proved to be a fun moment for passengers waiting alongside Anup Soni as they chuckled at the sight.

The video received funny comments like:

“Kachcha check in karke luggage pehen ke Gaya??”

“Now that is what we call travelling light”

“Rupa frontline... Always at frontline😂😂”

