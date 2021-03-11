Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Tribune Web Desk

Russian aggression in Ukraine is mounting to unprecedented heights as Russian forces have started shelling in various cities. Amid heavy attacks and persistent invasion, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has shared a video of newly married couple hugging and grooving in a hospital in Kyiv.

"This wedding is taking place in a hospital. The bride is a 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both legs and some fingers in an explosion. The newlyweds have been together for six years. We wish them countless happy years to come. Ukraine stands strong thanks to people like them," reads the tweet.

The couple, Oksana and Viktor got married after being together for six years. The woman, Oksana, who worked as a nurse in Ukraine, is an amputee and reportedly lost her legs and four fingers of left hand after a landmine exploded near her. The couple was walking back home in war-zone when Oksana stumbled upon an unexploded mine. Luckily, she survived the attack and was evacuated to Dnipro. She underwent four surgeries. The couple in hospital decided to make their relationship official and tied knot in presence of their two kids. Hospital authorities prepared wedding cake to make their day memorable.

Soon after being shared on Twitter, the video got viral across different social media platforms. Netizens are pouring in their sweet wishes for newly-married couple.

